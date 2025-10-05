Clashes between Kurds, Syrian army reported in Aleppo governorate — TV

TUNIS, October 5. /TASS/. Clashes between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian interim government’s army are reported in the east of the Aleppo governorate, according to Sham TV.

The sides are reportedly exchanging artillery and missile strikes. Government troops are blocking all ground routes linking SDF-controlled territories in the Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor, and Aleppo governorates. According to the Al-Ikhariya television channel, SDF forces are closing crossings between the eastern and western banks of the Euphrates in the Deir ez-Zor governorate.

The defense ministry in the Syrian interim government has reportedly urged the Kurds to implement the existing agreements and cease shelling attacks on Aleppo and its environs. The SDF command, in turn, has been accusing "undisciplined groups" operating within government forces of staging provocations.

Syria’s interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, and SDF commander Mazloum Abdi signed an agreement on incorporating the Kurdish force into the Syrian government army on March 10. Under the agreement, control of all civilian and military facilities, including airports, oil and gas fields located in northeastern Syria will go over to Damascus by the end of the year.

However, talks between the interim government and the Kurds have revealed serious gaps in the parties’ positions. Thus, the Kurds insist on creating a decentralized administrative system that will grant them wide authority in Syria’s northeast. Damascus, in turn, demands that northeastern regions submit to the central authorities, both administratively and militarily.