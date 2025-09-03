LONDON, September 3. /TASS/. The UK has expanded its anti-Russian sanctions list by 11 items, having included the public-state movement of children and youth Movement of the First, Volunteers of Victory, and Akhmad Kadyrov Regional Public Fund, according to the document published on the website of the British government.

Restrictive measures stipulating a ban on entry to the UK and freezing of assets if found, were imposed on head of Regional Public Fund, mother of the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, Aymani Kadyrova, and Commander of the Special Purpose Police Regiment named after Hero of Russia Akhmat Kadyrov of Russia’s Interior Ministry in the Chechen Republic, Zamid Chalayev. Among those blacklisted were also Tatarstan’s Deputy Prime Minister Leyla Fazleeva, and Tatarstan’s Minister of Youth Affairs Rinat Sadykov.

London also imposed sanctions against head of Russia’s Federal Adolescent Center Valery Mayorov, Deputy Director of the Education Ministry's Department of State Policy in the Field of Children’s Rights Protection Anastasia Akkuratova, head of the Kherson humanitarian center Nataliya Tyshchenko, and Alexander Gurov. The British side did not specify Gurov's type of activity, stating though that he was allegedly involved in work to "destabilize Ukraine or undermine its territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence."

In total, the UK's anti-Russian sanctions list now includes 1,808 individuals, and 498 legal entities. The Foreign Office said that the new sanctions were imposed against people and organizations allegedly involved in "forced deportation, and indoctrination of Ukrainian children." Russian authorities have repeatedly called those insinuations absurd.