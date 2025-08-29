Israel eliminates chief of Islamic State cell in Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV, August 29. /TASS/. The Israeli military has eliminated a senior Islamic State (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) commander in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"The IDF, with the direction of the Southern Command and the Intelligence Directorate, struck and eliminated the Head of the Palestine District of the ISIS (Islamic State - TASS) terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip, Muhammad Abd al-Aziz Abu Zubaida, in the area of Bureij (a refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip - TASS)," it said. "Abu Zubaida held the most senior position within the ISIS terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip. He was responsible for determining policy, planning, and overseeing the execution of the ISIS terrorist organization’s activities in Judea and Samaria (the West Bank - TASS), the Gaza Strip, and the Sinai Peninsula."

"The ISIS terrorist organization actively participated in fighting against IDF troops in the Gaza Strip, and was also involved in transferring combat equipment, as well as raising significant terror funds from Judea and Samaria into the Gaza Strip," it said, adding that the Israeli military will continue operating against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.