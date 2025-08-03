Death toll from hunger in Gaza Strip exceeds 170 — health ministry

TUNIS, August 3. /TASS/. At least 175 people, including 93 children, have died of hunger in the Gaza Strip in recent months, Gaza’s health ministry said.

"Six deaths from hunger and malnutrition were reported during the past day," it said, adding that the overall number of such deaths "has reached 175, including 93 minors."

According to the ministry, the overall death toll from hostilities in Gaza since October 2023 has climbed to 60,430, with more than 148,000 people being wounded.

Humanitarian assistance from international humanitarian organizations and UN structures has not been reaching the Gaza Strip since March 2, Israel closed all checkpoints. Since May, Israel has been enforcing a new US-backed scheme to organize aid for Gaza residents, which transfers practically exclusive rights to establish distribution centers and provide food and essential goods to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF). According to the plan, all international organizations involved in aid efforts, including UN agencies, are to operate solely through the GHF.

In March, Israel resumed combat operations in the Gaza Strip, thus cutting short the ceasefire that had been in place in the enclave since January 2025. Several rounds of Qatar-, Egypt-, and US-mediated talks have failed to yield a new deal.