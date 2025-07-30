Thailand accuses Cambodia of new ceasefire violations

BANGKOK, July 30. /TASS/. Thailand’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the Cambodian armed forces had again violated the ceasefire at the border between the two countries, according to a statement posted on the ministry’s website.

"Late on the evening of July 29, 2025, in less than 24 hours after a ceasefire agreement was reached between Thailand and Cambodia, the positions of Thailand’s troops in Phu Makhua (the Sisaket province) were attacked by Cambodian forces with small arms and grenades. The attack continued until the morning of July 30, 2025," the statement reads.

The press release notes that such "an act of aggression" is "yet another flagrant violation" by the Cambodian armed forces of the ceasefire agreement. Thailand insistently calls on Cambodia to "immediately halt" the attacks and return to the full compliance with the accords reached earlier, the statement said.

Armed clashes broke out along the Cambodia-Thailand border near the disputed area in Cambodia’s Oddar Meanchey Province on the morning of July 24. Thailand’s army reported that it had scrambled fighter jets for strikes on the positions of Cambodian forces in response to their use of heavy armaments. The Cambodian military said it was acting in self-defense to an incursion by Thai troops.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced on July 28 that Thailand and Cambodia had agreed to a ceasefire following the negotiations between acting Prime Minister of Thailand Phumtham Wechayachai and Head of the Cabinet of Cambodia Hun Manet held in Kuala Lumpur. The truce came into effect at midnight on July 28. However, in less than 24 hours, the Thai army accused Cambodia of violating the ceasefire. Cambodia’s Defense Ministry rejected the accusations.