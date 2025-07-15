Trump still believes Russia has upper hand in Ukraine conflict — media

WASHINGTON, July 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump still believes that Russia has the upper hand in the conflict with Ukraine despite Washington’s additional weapons supplies to Kiev, Politico writes, citing a senior White House official.

"The president’s view is Russia is going to win, it’s a matter of how long it takes," the official said, adding that Russia had more economic and military resources and manpower than Ukraine. "And although they (Russia troops - TASS) are making slow progress, they are still making progress. The president just wants to stop the killing," the official noted.

Other Trump administration officials point out that a shift in the US president’s Ukraine policy has come in response "to Putin’s indifference to attempts to broker a peace deal." In addition, the US leader "is not appreciative of" the recent Russian strikes on Ukraine.

On July 14, Trump announced Washington’s decision to continue sending weapons and military equipment to Ukraine as long as Europe paid for arms deliveries. NATO will coordinate the process, the US president added. He also said that the United States would impose import tariffs of up to 100% on Russia and its trading partners in case Washington and Moscow failed to reach an agreement on resolving the Ukraine conflict.