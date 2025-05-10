Pakistan redeploying troops for offensive, Indian air force says

NEW DELHI, May 10. /TASS/. Pakistan has been redeploying its military units to frontline positions in order to carry out an offensive and escalate the situation on the border with India, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said at a press briefing.

"Pakistan Army has been observed to be moving its troops towards forward areas, indicating an offensive intent to further escalation," she noted.

"Indian armed forces remain in a high state of operational readiness," the air force representative said. "Indian armed forces reiterated their commitment to non-escalation, provided the Pakistan side reciprocates," she added.

According to Singh, "all hostile actions have been effectively countered and responded proportionately."

Overnight on May 10, India delivered several missile strikes on Pakistani air bases. A spokesman for the Pakistani armed forces said that the attack was a highly dangerous and destabilizing act. In response, Pakistan announced launching Operation Bunyan Ul Marsoos (a verse from the Quran which roughly translates as a "solid wall of lead").