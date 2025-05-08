North Korea’s ballistic missile launch of no threat to US, its allied — USINDOPACOM

NEW YORK, May 8. /TASS/. The ballistic missiles launched by North Korea on Thursday posed no immediate threat to the United States and its allied, the US Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) said.

"We are aware of the DPRK’s multiple ballistic missile launches and are consulting closely with the Republic of Korea and Japan, as well as other regional allies and partners," it said in a statement. "The United States condemns these actions and calls on the DPRK to refrain from further unlawful and destabilizing acts. While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel, or territory, or to our allies, we continue to monitor the situation."

The Yonhap news agency said earlier in the day, citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, that North Korea had launched several presumably short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan from an area near the city of Wonsan in the southeast of the country.

The previous ballistic missile launch was conducted by North Korea on March 10 when South Korea and the United States began the Freedom Shield drills. Pyongyang then launched several missiles toward the Yellow Sea.