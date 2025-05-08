North Korean missiles fall down in Sea of Japan outside Japan’s economic zone — TV

TOKYO, May 8. /TASS/. North Korea’s ballistic missiles fell down in the Sea of Japan outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, the Japanese NHK television channel said.

No damage was reported. Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has ordered relevant ministries and agencies to collect and analyze information about Pyongyang’s missile launch and ensure safe navigation and air service.

Earlier in the day, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said that North Korea had launched several presumably short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan from an area near the city of Wonsan in the southeast of the country.

The previous ballistic missile launch was conducted by North Korea on March 10 when South Korea and the United States began the Freedom Shield drills. Pyongyang then launched several missiles toward the Yellow Sea.