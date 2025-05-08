Indian, Pakistani security advisors spoke amid escalation — top Pakistani diplomat

ISLAMABAD, May 8. /TASS/. Pakistani and Indian national security advisors have has a contact, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar told the TRT World television channel.

According to the top Pakistani diplomat, Asim Malik, national security advisor to the Pakistani prime minister and Director General of Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI), spoke with his Indian counterpart, Ajit Doval, amid the escalation of tensions between the two countries after India’s May 7 raid.

The situation escalated early on May 7 when Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine sites in Pakistan and areas of Kashmir under Islamabad’s control, which New Delhi claims are terrorist havens. In response, Pakistan closed its airspace for 48 hours and retaliated. There have been dozens of fatalities on both sides.