Hungary, Slovakia to oppose Brussels’ plan for refusing from Russian gas — top diplomat

BUDAPEST, May 7. /TASS/. Hungary and Slovakia will pool efforts against the European Commission’s plan to refuse from Russian gas by 2027, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

He said that he had spoken to his Slovak counterpart, Juraj Blanar, who "also expressed serious objections to this proposal" by Brussels. "That is why close coordination between the two countries is expected," the MTI agency quoted him as saying after a meeting of the top EU diplomats in Warsaw.

According to Szijjarto, the European Commission’s plan to refuse from Russian gas and nuclear fuel threatens Hungary’s energy security. Moreover, in his words, this initiative violates the sovereignty of EU countries that have the right to choose sources and suppliers of energy. The Hungarian government estimates the potential harm to the country’s economy from the Brussels’ plan at 1.5 billion euro a year.

Earlier, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico slammed the European Commission’s plan as an "economic suicide." He promised to spare no effort to have Brussels revise its roadmap for refusing from energy supplies from Russia.