Palestinian president to arrive in Russia on May 8, to hold talks with Putin on May 10

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will arrive in Moscow late on May 8 to attend Victory Day celebrations and will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 10, Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS.

"He will arrive tomorrow evening, at six," he said. "In the evening, he will be received by Vladimir Putin along with other presidents. On May 9, he will attend the Victory Parade and on May 10 he is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Mr. Putin.

According to the Palestinian diplomat, Abbas and Putin will discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip and bilateral relations. "We will thank Russia for its assistance: we have received 30,000 tons of grain as aide to the Palestinians. President Abbas has officially announced that that this gift from Russia will be handed over to our people in Gaza. They need it badly. We will make flour from this grain and will sent it to Gaza. It is not ruled out that the two presidents will also touch upon the general situation in the Middle East. There are a lot of topics to be discussed," the ambassador said.

He also noted that he will accompany Abbas at the Victory Parade on May 9. "Naturally, I will be there. There will be other ambassadors, and the entire our delegation," he added.