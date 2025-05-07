Trump proclaims May 8 Victory Day for World War Two

WASHINGTON, May 7. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation to declare May 8 Victory Day for World War Two.

In the document, released by the White House, Trump notes "the Allied Powers’ triumph over national socialism and fascism," adding that the US lost approximately 250,000 people during the conflict.

"Without the sacrifice of our American soldiers, this war would not have been won, and our world today would look drastically different," Trump said, without mentioning the Soviet Union’s decisive role in Nazi Germany’s defeat.

At the same time, he said the United States pays "tribute to all those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their Nation, their liberty, and the survival of Western civilization."

"The millions of souls senselessly lost serve as a reminder of why we must pursue peace through strength. I remain steadfastly devoted to stopping the years of endless foreign wars and preventing the further loss of lives," Trump wrote.

On May 2, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he would proclaim November 11 and May 8 as days of victory in World War One and World War Two. At the same time, he claimed that his country did much more than any other country for victory in World War Two.

The Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said the United States has been exaggerating its contribution. She added that "at present, the people of the United States, the American nation and the state of America do not know their own history.".