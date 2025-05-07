Six aircraft destroyed in Israeli attack on Sanaa airport — director general

DOHA, May 7. /TASS/. At least six planes were damaged on Tuesday in a strike by Israel’s air force on Sanaa’s International Airport, controlled by Houthi rebels from Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement, Sanaa International Airport Director General, Khaled Al-Shayef, reported.

"The enemy attacked and completely destroyed six planes, three of them Yemeni," he told Al Masirah TV channel. According to the official, Yemenia Airways "lost three planes and now has only one remaining in Amman."

On Tuesday, the Israeli air force launched a large-scale strike on Yemen in retaliation for the Houthi shelling of Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv. Sanaa International Airport was the primary target. Several electric power stations in Yemen’s capital region and a cement factory in Amran Province were also shelled. According to Al Yemen TV channel, the airport’s main passenger terminal and all technical areas have been completely obliterated.