Indian Air Force says Operation Sindoor targets based on reliable intelligence

NEW DELHI, May 7. /TASS/. The Indian Armed Forces struck targets on the territory of Pakistan that were selected on the basis of reliable intelligence, Air Force Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said at a briefing.

"Operation Sindoor was based on credible intelligence and confirmation of the role of these targets in carrying out terrorist activities. The locations were chosen to avoid damage to civilian infrastructure and civilian casualties. This was done with due diligence," she said.

According to Singh, the precise selection of weapons for the strikes "ensured that there was no collateral damage." "The targets were a specific building or group of buildings. All objectives were successfully neutralized, showcasing the expertise of the Indian Armed Forces in executing complex operations. No military facility was targeted," she pointed out.

The Indian Defense Ministry said that its forces launched Operation Sindoor late on May 6 and hit nine targets in Pakistan. The strikes were carried out at locations "from where terrorist attacks against India were being planned and directed," the statement said. According to the ministry, "these steps followed the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam in which 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national were killed."