Pakistan's forces down two Indian fighter jets — media

ISLAMABAD, May 7. /TASS/. Pakistan's Air Defense Corps downed two French-made Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force, SAMAA TV reported, citing sources in the Islamic republic's security services.

In addition, passenger aircraft flying in Pakistani airspace are being rerouted to land at Karachi Airport, Geo TV reported, referencing a statement from Pakistan's civil aviation authority.

Flights from Islamabad, Lahore, Sialkot, and several other cities are en route to Karachi.

Earlier, the Indian army stated that the Pakistani side had opened artillery fire along the Line of Control. Reports of exchanges of fire in various sectors of the border are coming in.