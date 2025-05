NEW DELHI, May 7. /TASS/. The Indian Armed Forces have delivered strikes on nine targets located in areas of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir controlled by Pakistan, Reuters reported, citing a statement from the Indian government.

New Delhi clarified that the strikes were aimed exclusively at military targets.

Earlier, Reuters, citing eyewitnesses, reported multiple explosions near the city of Muzaffarabad, the administrative center of the Pakistan-controlled part of Kashmir.