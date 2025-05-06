Kiev wants to establish 30-km demilitarized zone — US envoy for Ukraine

NEW YORK, May 6. /TASS/. Ukraine’s authorities want to freeze the conflict along the current line of combat engagement and establish a 30-kilometer wide demilitarized zone, said Keith Kellogg, the US envoy for Ukraine.

"The Ukrainians are willing to freeze in place, what I call a ceasefire in place, and then they're willing set up a demilitarized zone," he said in an interview with Fox News.

According to Kellogg, Kiev suggests that both sides pull back troops 15 kilometers from the combat engagement line to establish a 30-kilometer wide demilitarized zone "you can actually observe."

Apart from that, in his words, Kiev wants "a comprehensive cease fire for a minimum of 30 days, which could be extended."

At a high-level meeting with Russian foreign ministry officials in mid-June 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined Moscow's preconditions for resolving the conflict. These included Ukraine withdrawing its forces from Donbass and Novorossia, abandoning aspirations to join NATO, and committing to a non-bloc, non-nuclear status. Moscow also demanded the removal of all Western-imposed sanctions.