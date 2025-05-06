Merz sworn in as German chancellor

BERLIN, May 6. /TASS/. Christian Democratic Union leader Friedrich Merz has taken the oath of office as the 10th German chancellor in a televised Bundestag ceremony.

"I swear that I will dedicate my efforts to the well-being of the German people, promote their welfare, protect them from harm, uphold and defend the Basic Law and the laws of the Federation, perform my duties conscientiously and do justice to all. So help me God," he said in the oath.

According to the DPA news agency, the new chancellor will hold the first meeting of his cabinet on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, lawmakers elected Merz as chancellor in the second round of voting. He was confirmed in a 325-289 vote, with one abstention. At least 316 votes were required. Merz then received a certificate of appointment as chancellor from German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

In the first confirmation ballot, Merz suffered a historic fiasco, mustering only 310 votes, although his designation was backed by the factions of the Social Democratic Party and the bloc between the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Union, which cumulatively hold 328 seats. It was the first time in German history that a designated candidate failed a ballot after coalition talks ended in success.