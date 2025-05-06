EU suggests extending sanctions carveout for Sakhalin 2 until July 2026 — FT

LONDON, May 6. /TASS/. The European Union plans to extend the decision exempting the Sakhalin-2 project from anti-Russian sanctions until June 2026, The Financial Times (FT) said.

Such proposals are contained in the draft seventeenth package of anti-Russian sanctions expected to be discussed on May 7, the newspaper said.

The new sanctions package will cover more than twenty new companies said to help Russia in circumventing existing restrictions, FT informed. Companies from Vietnam, the UAE, Serbia, Turkey and Uzbekistan will be among them. Sanctions are also planned to cover sixty legal entities and individuals from Russia and China. Furthermore, 149 oil tankers are planned to be blacklisted.