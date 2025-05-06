Indian minister of state for defense to attend Victory Parade in Moscow on May 9

NEW DELHI, May 6. /TASS/. India’s Minister of State for Defense Sanjay Seth will represent his country at the Victory Parade in Moscow on May 9, Sergey Kharchanko, the Russian embassy’s military attache, said.

"Minister of State for Defense Raksha Rajya Mantri Sanjay Seth will travel to Moscow to attend celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War (of 1941-1945, or the Eastern Front during WWII where the former Soviet Union fought against Nazi Germany - TASS)," he said at a roundtable meeting on the opening of an exhibition of Russian weapons titled Weapons of Victory at the Russia House in New Delhi.

"Raksha Mantri (Shri Rajnath Singh, Indian Defense Minister - TASS) cannot come but has asked to wish the every best to the Russian colleagues," he said.

Indian government sources said earlier that Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Moscow to attend V-Day parade but later he decided not to go amid the escalated tensions with Pakistan following a terror attack in the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26.