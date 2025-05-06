Carney tells Trump that Canada is ‘not for sale’

WASHINGTON, May 6. /TASS/. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said during a meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington that Canada "is "not for sale" and "won't be for sale, ever."

"As you know from real estate, there are some places that are never for sale," Carney said when asked by journalists to comment on Trump’s repeatedly voiced idea of acquiring Canada.

The US leader said in turn that he was not going to discuss this matter with the Canadian prime minister right away, but noted that "there would be a lot of advantages" for Canada in such an event. "I do feel it’s much better for Canada, but we’re not going to be discussing that," Trump said, adding, "Never say never."

Trump has repeatedly said that many Canadians like the idea of their country becoming the 51st state of the United States. He believes that such a union will bring economic stability to Canada and protect it from external threats, which, according to Trump, come from, in particular, Russia and China. Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney has many times said that his country will never join the United States in any form.