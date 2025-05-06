Merz receives certificate of appointment as German chancellor from President Steinmeier

BERLIN, May 6. /TASS/. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier conferred a certificate of appointment as German chancellor on Friedrich Merz in a televised ceremony.

Merz will now head to the German parliament, the Bundestag, where he will be sworn in. His cabinet ministers will then also take an oath of office.

Earlier on Tuesday, lawmakers elected Merz as chancellor in the second round of voting. He was confirmed in a 325-289 vote, with one abstention. At least 316 votes were required.

In the first round, Merz suffered a historic fiasco, gaining only 310 votes, although his designation was backed by the factions of the Social Democratic Party and the bloc between the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Union, which cumulatively hold 328 seats. It was the first time in German history that a designated candidate failed a ballot after coalition talks ended in success.