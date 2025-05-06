Houthis say they will continue attacking Israel until it ends operation in Gaza

DOHA, May 6. /TASS/. The Houthis from the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah will continue delivering strikes on Israel until it ends its military operation in the Gaza Strip, the Houthi government said.

"We cannot simply watch the Israeli enemy committing genocide in the Gaza Strip, nor can we turn a blind eye on the trampling of dignity of our Ummah," the Houthi-controlled Al Masirah television channel cited the Houthi statement.

"The armed forces will continue their operations, Yemen will continue supporting Palestine until the aggression is ended and blockage of Gaza is lifted," it stressed. "Israel and the US’ aggression will not remain unretaliated and will not prevent Yemen from continuing to support the Gaza Strip."

Earlier on Tuesday, Israel delivered a massive strike on Yemen targeting the international airport in the Houthi-controlled city of Sanaa. Israel also made a series of strikes against one of the largest power plants located in the metropolitan province of Sanaa and a cement plant in the province of Amran. According to the Al Yemen television channel, the Israeli raid ruined the main passenger terminal and all technical areas at Sanaa airport. All passenger jets on the airport’s territory were destroyed as well, the TV channel reported.

In retaliation to the Houthi attack on Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport, Israel delivered a series of strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen’s Hodeida governorate on Monday evening. The main target was the commercial port of Hodeida on the Red Sea coast. The US did not participate in the attack, Al Arabiya television reported, citing a Pentagon spokesman.