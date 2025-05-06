Israeli military urges people in Yemen’s capital to stay away from airport area

DUBAI, May 6. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces has for the first time issued a call to residents of Yemen’s Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa to evacuate from the area of the international airport.

Israeli military spokesman Avichai Edri posted the warning in Arabic on X, which is accompanied by a satellite image of the airport marked in red. Following similar notices from the IDF to residents of Lebanon and Gaza, the areas in question were subjected to airstrikes.

"Urgent warning to everyone in the area of Sanaa International Airport indicated on the attached map. We urge you to leave the airport area immediately and warn everyone in the vicinity to evacuate from this area immediately. If you do not evacuate, you will be exposed to danger," Edri wrote.

On Monday, Israeli jets carried out a series of strikes on Houthi targets in western Yemen. The main target was the commercial port of Hodeida on the Red Sea coast. The US did not participate in the attack, Al Arabiya television reported, citing a Pentagon spokesman.

A Houthi missile exploded near Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion international airport on May 4, leaving eight people injured. The IDF said it made multiple attempts to intercept the missile but failed. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged a retaliation.