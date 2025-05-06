Leader of Guinea-Bissau to take part in Victory Day celebrations in Moscow

NAIROBI, May 6. /TASS/. President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embalo will visit Russia and participate in the events marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the Lusa news agency said, citing a source.

According to the media outlet, today Embalo will travel to Belarus on a state visit and on May 9 will take part in Victory Day festivities in Moscow.

Embalo’s most recent visit to Russia was in February. During talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, he emphasized that the two countries have traditionally friendly relations.