Merz’s coalition to once again put forward his candidacy after failed first round

BERLIN, May 6. /TASS/. The coalition of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and the bloc of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU) will once again put forward Friedrich Merz’s candidacy for the post of the chancellor despite his failure in the first round of a parliamentary vote, its leader Jens Spahn told reporters.

"As a coalition, we will once again put forward Friedrich Merz in the second round," he said.

Earlier, Merz failed to secure enough votes in the Bundestag (the German parliament) to be elected chancellor in the first round. A total of 310 out of 621 lawmakers voted in his favor, but he needed 316 votes to be elected. The CDU/CSU and SPD, however, have 328 seats in the Bundestag.

This marks the first time in Germany's history that a candidate nominated by a winning party has failed to be elected following successful coalition talks.