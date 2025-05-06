Two Russian soldiers spent two minutes to storm Ukrainian position, take prisoners

DONETSK, May 6. /TASS/. Captured Ukrainian soldier Ivan Bobrushko, of the 23rd Separate Mechanized Brigade, told TASS that their positions near the village of Komar in the south of the DPR were stormed by two Russian soldiers. According to the prisoner of war, the engagement lasted no more than two minutes.

"We were sitting and talking when they jumped in and started shooting. We hid wherever we could, in the corners. One of the Russian soldiers threw a grenade. Then another one. Then he said, ‘Surrender or die.’ We agreed to surrender immediately. The assault on our positions lasted no more than two minutes," Bobrushko recounted.

He also revealed that his unit had planned to desert that evening, even identifying the route they intended to use to escape from their positions.

On May 1, a TASS correspondent reported the surrender of a group of Ukrainian servicemen.