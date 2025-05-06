Qatari emir’s visit to Russia contributes to strengthening understanding — diplomat

DOHA, May 6. /TASS/. Qatar attaches great importance to the recent visit of Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Russia, as it has strengthened the two countries' mutual understanding on various issues on the regional agenda, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari said.

"The visit of His Highness the Emir to Moscow is of significant importance to Qatar," the diplomat said at a briefing in response to a TASS question. He emphasized that "the talks contributed to strengthening the countries' mutual understanding on many regional issues, including the ongoing Qatari mediation" in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"Qatar is interested in developing relations with all its partners, especially with those with whom it has important economic ties," al-Ansari added. "Qatar is mediating between Russia and Ukraine to reunite children with their families. This visit is therefore of the utmost significance for discussing this mediation and Qatar’s role, as well as the two countries' relations in various spheres," the spokesman pointed out.

"Contacts between the leaders of the two countries continue on various topics," al-Ansari noted. According to the diplomat, Doha hopes this will benefit Russia-Qatar relations, as well as the country’s efforts to achieve peace in the Middle East and other regions.

On April 17, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani concluded his visit to Russia after holding talks with President Vladimir Putin. The heads of state discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation, including trade and economic and humanitarian spheres. They also touched upon a series of key topics of international agenda, along with the situations in Syria and the Gaza Strip.