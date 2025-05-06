China-EU ties stand as one of world’s most influential relations — Xi

BEIJING, May 6. /TASS/. The interaction between China and the European Union (EU) has evolved into one of the most influential bilateral relations in the world, Chinese leader Xi Jinping stated.

"China-EU ties have grown to become one of the most influential bilateral relations in the world, this interaction brings important contributions to improving the well-being of the Chinese and European peoples and promoting world peace and development," Xi said in a congratulatory message to European Council President Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of EU-China relations.

The Chinese president emphasized that he attaches great importance to the promotion of China-EU relations. "Wholesome and stable relationships between China and the EU will bring success to both sides and make the world a brighter place," the state-run Xinhua news agency wrote, citing the Chinese leader's words.