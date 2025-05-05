At least 21 wounded in Israeli strikes on cement plant in Yemen — Houthi health ministry

DOHA, May 5. /TASS/. At least 21 people were wounded in Israel’s strikes on a cement plant in the Houthi-controlled Hodeida governorate in Yemen, the Houthi health ministry said.

"According to preliminary data, twenty-one civilians were hurt after the US and Israeli strikes on the Bajel cement works," the SABA agency quoted the ministry’s statement.

Israel delivered a series of airstrike on Houthi targets in the Yemeni Hodeida governorate, including the Hodeida port and Bajel cement works, on Monday evening. The United States did not take part in this Israeli operation against the Houthis from the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah, the Saudi-based Al Arabiya television channel said, citing a Pentagon official.

A Houthi missile exploded near Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion international airport on May 4, leaving four people injured. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said that they had failed to intercept the missile, despite numerous attempts to do so.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for the missile strike. According to Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree, the airport was attacked with the use of a "hypersonic ballistic missile." Following the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned about retaliatory measures.