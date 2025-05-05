{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Middle East conflict

At least 21 wounded in Israeli strikes on cement plant in Yemen — Houthi health ministry

Israel delivered a series of airstrike on Houthi targets in the Yemeni Hodeida governorate, including the Hodeida port and Bajel cement works, on Monday evening

DOHA, May 5. /TASS/. At least 21 people were wounded in Israel’s strikes on a cement plant in the Houthi-controlled Hodeida governorate in Yemen, the Houthi health ministry said.

"According to preliminary data, twenty-one civilians were hurt after the US and Israeli strikes on the Bajel cement works," the SABA agency quoted the ministry’s statement.

Israel delivered a series of airstrike on Houthi targets in the Yemeni Hodeida governorate, including the Hodeida port and Bajel cement works, on Monday evening. The United States did not take part in this Israeli operation against the Houthis from the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah, the Saudi-based Al Arabiya television channel said, citing a Pentagon official.

A Houthi missile exploded near Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion international airport on May 4, leaving four people injured. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said that they had failed to intercept the missile, despite numerous attempts to do so.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for the missile strike. According to Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree, the airport was attacked with the use of a "hypersonic ballistic missile." Following the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned about retaliatory measures.

Tags
IsraelYemen
Middle East conflict
Death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza rises to 63 over past 24 hours
According to the report, at least 63 Palestinians were killed and "dozens more were wounded" in Monday’s strikes carried out by the Israel Defense Forces against the Gaza Strip
Read more
Trump may meet with Putin in Saudi Arabia in May
Earlier, US State Department Spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said that communication between the leaders of Russia and the United States is necessary in the issue of resolving the Ukrainian crisis
Read more
Serbia’s former deputy PM to attend Victory Parade in Moscow on May 9
Aleksandar Vulin stressed earlier that his country would never forget Russia’s contribution to the fight against Nazism
Read more
Moscow’s economy grew by 5.5% over last year — mayor
The program of renovation and upgrading of Moscow outpatient clinics will be completed this year, Sergey Sobyanin noted
Read more
Japan to fall victim to US geopolitical games in case of nuclear conflict — Russian envoy
The ambassador also said that Russia is paying special attention to the intensification of the Japanese side's military activities near Russia's eastern borders
Read more
Pakistan categorically denies involvement in April 22 terrorist attack in India
"India’s statements are nothing more than baseless and unsubstantiated accusations intended to serve its political interests and strategic objectives," Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said
Read more
Iranian minister accuses Netanyahu of trying to dictate policy choices to Trump
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the only path toward an agreement on Iran's nuclear program lies in the realm of diplomacy that’s based on "mutual respect and mutual interests"
Read more
Russian sailors injured in US strikes on Yemen now in Moscow — embassy
Foreign Minister in the Houthi government Jamal Amer said on April 26 that three Russian sailors of the Seven Pearls oil tanker’s crew were injured after US strikes on Ras Isa, which came under the attack when this ship with the Russian crew was about to be unloaded
Read more
Ukrainian POW killed by Ukrainian drone during evacuation — witness
Ivan Bobrushko said the soldier was struck directly in the back
Read more
Azerbaijani MP not allowed to enter Russia due to Russophobic statements — source
According to the statement, the measures against Badamov are "personal" and do not affect "Russia’s unwavering commitment to the development of Russian-Azerbaijani relations in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance"
Read more
Slovak prime minister slams Zelensky’s threats to attendees of Victory Parade in Moscow
"Zelensky is mistaken that foreign delegations will not come to Moscow," Robert Fico noted
Read more
RTS Index plunged 3.7% after official rates release by Bank of Russia
The MOEX Russia Index lost 3.22% to 2,745.24 points at the same time
Read more
Russian intel officers doing their utmost to protect country’s interests — SVR chief
Sergey Naryshkin made this statement at a ceremony of transferring a part of the Eternal Flame at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Kremlin Wall to the Stele of Intelligence Officers Who Lost Their Lives for Their Motherland located on the premises of the Foreign Intelligence Service’s headquarters
Read more
Ukrainian army deploys large group of foreign mercenaries to southern DPR
It includes Italians, Colombians, Chileans and Lithuanians, a Russian security official said
Read more
Indian Air Force on high alert along Pakistan border — media
India's military airfields have heightened their state of readiness following unprovoked firing by Pakistani forces on the night of May 5 across eight sectors along the Line of Control in Kashmir, the newspaper said
Read more
Two police officers killed, two more wounded in shootout in Makhachkala
The injured law enforcement officers were taken to hospital
Read more
Frontline moves as Russian forces advance in several directions at once — expert
Andrey Marochko also emphasized that ensuring the security of Kursk and Belgorod regions from Ukrainian strikes will require establishing a buffer zone along Ukraine’s border areas
Read more
Israel finds, dismantles Assad military's command post on Mount Hermon — IDF
"As part of the operation, the troops discovered military infrastructure belonging to the former Syrian regime, including bunkers, as well as a large number of weapons, including guns, launchers, mortars, rockets, explosive devices and mines," the statement reads
Read more
Large number of world leaders to come to Moscow for Victory Day celebrations — Kremlin
This indicates that very many heads of state and governments share the importance of this holiday and Russia’s pride of the Victory over Nazism, Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Brazilian footballer Marquinhos says feeling well in Moscow playing for Spartak FC
Marquinhos, who is 25 years old, joined Spartak Moscow football club in August 2024 and already booked two goals, nine assists in his 33-match appearances for the legendary club
Read more
UN court drops Sudan's suit to impose measures against UAE over accusations of genocide
According to the judge, the court concluded that they do not have the authority to continue the ongoing proceedings on Khartoum's accusations against Abu Dhabi of alleged involvement in the genocide of the Masalit people by supporting the Rapid Support Forces that oppose the Sudanese army
Read more
Skype service ends its operations
The company will focus on developing its Microsoft Teams platform
Read more
Immortal Regiment procession held in Washington D.C.
Participants walked from the White House to the World War II memorial on the central boulevard of the US capital
Read more
Novgorod-made FPV drone Prince Vandal causes $300 mln damage to NATO
Earlier, the CEO of the research and production center Ushkuynik, Alexey Chadayev, said that the drone for the first time would begin to be manufactured in several regions of Russia
Read more
Russian forces strike Ukrainian army, mercenaries in 142 areas over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 315 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed eight enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Russian tech holding to raise money through equity financing
VK plans to raise up to 115 bln rubles ($1.4 bln) within the framework of the additional issue, to be allocated by the company for debt burden lowering
Read more
Trading volume in Moscow Exchange markets reaches $1.81 trillion in April
According to the exchange, the trading volume of stocks, depositary receipts, and capital units in April amounted to 4.2 trillion rubles
Read more
Russia open to good relations with all countries, Kremlin spokesman says
Dmitry Peskov added that Moscow is ready "to develop relations in a broad and deep manner"
Read more
Russian wheat shipments in May could total around 1.9 mln tons — experts
Total exports from last July to this April, including member-countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, amounted to about 38.6 mln metric tons of wheat, the analytical center said
Read more
Press review: Moscow expects Kiev to ease tensions while Europe ramps up defense spending
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, May 5th
Read more
Russia reiterates support for mandate of UN peacekeepers in Lebanon — foreign ministry
The sides also discussed region matters on the agenda of the UN Security Council and General Assembly, the ministry said, adding that the meeting was requested by the Lebanese diplomat
Read more
Trump says US closer to agreement on Ukraine with one of parties to conflict — NBC News
Trump said the parties of the conflict had "a very good chance of" striking the deal
Read more
Force majeure unlikely to work for EU buyers to exit gas contracts with Russia — agency
"Lawyers and analysts said it was doubtful that force majeure would work, given the years that have passed since the EU vowed to end Russian gas imports in 2022," Reuters reported
Read more
EU, Ukraine see war as meaning of existence but doomed to lose — Russian ambassador
Reflecting on the end of World War II, Gryzlov recalled the widespread hope that Nazism was eradicated forever. However, in the 21st century, he said, this criminal ideology has been resurging in Ukraine
Read more
Two killed, 42 wounded in Israeli strikes on cement plant in Yemen — TV
According to the channel, forty-two more people were wounded
Read more
First round of Romanian presidential vote backfires on EU — Le Pen
Head of the nationalist Alliance for the Unity of Romanians George Simion won 40.96% of the vote, while independent candidate, Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan won 20.99%
Read more
Moscow has good development pace — Putin
The Russian leader noted that the share of Moscow in the national economy is also significant
Read more
Trump says he’d be able to say who blew up Nord Stream if he asked ‘certain people’
Trump reiterated he disagrees with the allegations that blame Russia for the incident
Read more
Russia 'will never forget' Odessa events of 9 years ago, will punish those responsible
The ministry expressed its indignation at the lack of any probe into the incident
Read more
European states invited to Kiev almost correspond to Hitler coalition — Russia’s SVR
The statement emphasized that the reaction to the gathering of commentators, dubbed as "a PR stunt by Brussels scoundrels," "the Day of the Losers" or "the Day of Nazi Descendants", was no coincidence
Read more
Iran says tests new 1,200 km missile successfully
According to Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, the missile "was launched from a distance of more than 1,200 km"
Read more
Russian pharma company starts registering drugs in Indonesia
Binnopharm Group participated in the business mission of the Russian Export Center in Indonesia and the Russia-Indonesia Business Forum organized with the support of the Roscongress Foundation
Read more
Cuba supports Russia in opposing efforts to distort history — president
"The Cuban people know how much the USSR and the Red Army contributed to achieving Victory," Miguel Diaz-Canel said
Read more
Trump says may use military force to annex Greenland
The American leader has repeatedly said that Greenland, an autonomous region within Denmark, should join the United States
Read more
NATO, EU pursue programs preparing for direct military conflict with Russia — Shoigu
According to him, under the current circumstances, the role of the Russian Security Council in the organization of state and military governance is increasing
Read more
Baltic nations to build fortified line on borders with Russia, Belarus
According to the Lithuanian Defense Ministry, "intense work is underway as the parties are determining the geographical points to connect engineering hurdles in the countries participating in the project, which will ensure a robust defense line for the Baltic countries"
Read more
Orban says forced into conflict with Zelensky by threats in his words
Speaking in parliament, he stressed that no one can tell Budapest what decision it is to make on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union
Read more
Some EU leaders’ plans to visit Kiev on May 9 are cynical — Russia’s intelligence service
"Europe continues to pursue the revanchist approaches to the 80th anniversary of the Victory over Nazi Germany and to indulge adventurous initiatives of the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev, despite realizing the threat to its own reputation," the statement reads
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about shootout in Makhachkala killing three police officers
According to the reports, two attackers were eliminated
Read more
Akhmat Special Forces units prevent Ukrainian incursion into Kursk Region — Chechen leader
"The Kashtan group of the Akhmat Special Forces, a unit of the Russian Defense Ministry, in coordination with assault teams from the 2nd Special Forces Brigade and 15th Tank Regiment have prevented Ukrainian gunmen from penetrating into the Kursk Region," Ramzan Kadyrov said
Read more
Putin, Modi share commitment to fight against terrorism in phone call — Kremlin
The Russian president again offered his deepest condolences over the deadly attack on Indian citizens that took place in Pahalgam in southern Kashmir on April 22, the statement reads
Read more
Israeli PM to visit Moscow on May 9 - Kremlin
Benjamin Netanyahu was invited to watch a military parade devoted to the Victory in the Great Patriotic War
Read more
Petition to Slovak president demands vote on lifting Russia sanctions — report
According to the report, the petition collected almost 400,000 signatures
Read more
Special military operation in Ukraine significantly affected global power balance — Shoigu
The primary threats to the security of Russia have been identified as attempts to undermine its state sovereignty, Secretary of the Russian Security Council said
Read more
Kremlin unfamiliar with content of Ukraine-US minerals deal
Dmitry Peskov said that it is necessary to analyze the agreement itself
Read more
Russian international reserves down $3.5 bln over week totaling $677.8 bln — Central Bank
As of April 18, the reserves totaled $681.3 billion
Read more
Two police officers, three civilians wounded in shootout in Makhachkala
According to Dagestan’s interior ministry, a 40-year-old woman is among those wounded, along with the 17-year-old girl
Read more
Pakistan’s envoy: Russia vital in resolving nuclear neighbors’ conflict
Pakistani Ambassador to Moscow Muhammad Khalid Jamali told TASS in a special interview why he considers Russia an indispensable force in international politics and what role it can play in resolving the conflict between the two nuclear neighbors, Pakistan and India. Also, he shared when the two conflicting sides might need Moscow as a venue for talks
Read more
At least 21 wounded in Israeli strikes on cement plant in Yemen — Houthi health ministry
Israel delivered a series of airstrike on Houthi targets in the Yemeni Hodeida governorate, including the Hodeida port and Bajel cement works, on Monday evening
Read more
Bank of Russia sets dollar rate at 81.91 rubles for May 6
The official euro rate was increased by seven kopecks to 92.9082 rubles
Read more
St. Petersburg – Havana direct air service under consideration — President of Cuba
Miguel Diaz-Canel is visiting St. Petersburg within the framework of his official visit to Russia timed to the 80th anniversary of the Victory Day
Read more
Ukrainian forces to provoke Russian army to open fire during truce — expert
According to Vitaly Kiselev, there is less Ukrainian shelling from HIMARS MLRS on the contact line, which may indicate a possible cessation of US deliveries of this type of weapons
Read more
Israel's strategy to oversee aid distribution in Gaza defies humanitarian principles
"The United Nations agencies, all other international humanitarian groups and non-governmental organizations have said 'no' to be part of this idea coming from the Israeli cabinet and from the Israeli military," Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council Jan Egeland said
Read more
Ukraine reduces gas injection in April by 44% compared to April 2024 — ExPro Consulting
According to the company’s calculations, since April 17, the moment when Ukraine began filling underground storage facilities, 258 million cubic meters of natural gas have been injected, while in April 2024, gas injection volumes amounted to 460 million cubic meters
Read more
Russian tennis players not on ATP’s Top-10 weekly Rankings for first time since 2019
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev is now the country’s top tennis player in the ATP Rankings sitting in 11th place with 3,290 points
Read more
Kiev may receive 2 Patriot air defense systems from Israel, Europe - NYT
The sources declined to describe President Donald Trump’s view of the decision to transfer more Patriot systems to Ukraine, nor did they comment on whether it was made before he took office, during the Biden administration
Read more
Implementation of US-Ukraine minerals deal fraught with serious difficulties — WP
As the newspaper notes, this agreement is unlikely to yield benefits quickly
Read more
Moldova enforces sanctions against Transnistria’s MFA to distance him from talks
Vadim Krasnoselsky said that Vitaly Ignatyev cannot leave the territory of Transnistria now
Read more
US, Israel delivering strikes on Yemen’s Hodeida — TV
According to the Saudi-based Al Hadath television channel, Israeli warplanes attacked Hodeida’s Red Sea port and adjacent Houthi facilities
Read more
US potential withdrawal from talks on Ukraine would be bad news — top Hungarian diplomat
"It will be a very bad news for the entire world in the United States refuses from a diplomatic settlement", Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said
Read more
European Commission to unveil plan to halt Russian gas import on May 6
Publication of this document initially scheduled for the start of 2025 was already postponed two times
Read more
Myanmar's prime minister to attend Russia’s Victory Day parade on May 9 — report
The Russian president said in March that there is an agreement for a Myanmar military unit to join Russian troops in the ceremonial parade on Red Square
Read more
Mobile communication interruptions not affecting banking — expert
Internet access limitations may occur in Moscow from May 7 to 9 in connection with ensuring security of festival activities underway, the United State Emergencies Warning and Response System said earlier
Read more
Russian stock indices in the red on Monday — market data
BCS Investment World forecasts the MOEX Russia Index to be within 2,720-2,870 points on Tuesday
Read more
Romania’s George Simion can hardly be called ‘convenient’ for EU — Russian lawmaker
According to Leonid Slutsky, the mood of Romanians is obvious: they continue to choose their own sovereignty and national interests, without imposition of any guidelines by Brussels
Read more
Dragging Europe into conflict with Russia fraught with World War III — Slovak lawmaker
When asked whether he thought Europe might seriously escalate the situation, Deputy Speaker Tibor Gaspar said: "I hope not"
Read more
Police car used by gunmen to flee scene of attack found in Makhachkala
According to the TASS correspondent, the car was found not far from the shootout scene
Read more
Trump’s tariffs on precious stones of "no benefit" to US itself — De Beers chief executive
There are "no US diamond mining jobs to protect," Al Cook said
Read more
Russia able to successfully complete special op without nuclear arms — Putin
"We have enough capabilities and means to finish what we started in 2022 with the result that Russia needs," the president concluded
Read more
Romania will remain loyal to EU regardless of elections outcome — expert
As Ivan Kochedykov noted, Romania is a member of the European Union and NATO, and this "imposes serious restrictions on its ability to maneuver and change foreign policy"
Read more
Trump wants to work with Erdogan to end Ukraine conflict
According to the social media post, the presidents discussed Ukraine, Syria and Gaza and agreed to exchange visits
Read more
Behind-the-scenes maneuvers by ’democratic West’ ended in catastrophe for Europe — Shoigu
Secretary of the Russian Security Council noted that the resurgence of Nazi Germany were a direct result of the "indulgence shown by the so-called Western democracies"
Read more
EU to propose banning Russian gas imports by end of 2027 — Bloomberg
The European Commission intends to announce its plans of suggested bans on Russian pipeline gas imports and LNG supplies under long-term deals in Strasbourg on May 6, the sources said
Read more
War in Transnistria to mean direct conflict between Russia, NATO — regional leader
Vadim Krasnoselsky stressed that Transnistria had never threatened anyone nor had it been a source of military hostility
Read more
Serbian president to return from sick leave, meet Russian ambassador
Aleksandar Vucic is expected to address the nation on Wednesday evening
Read more
Israeli jets attack Houthi sites in Yemen — IDF
According to the IDF, the damage to the Bajel cement factory "undermines the economy of the Houthi regime and its ability to build up its military power"
Read more
Romanians deprived of ability to vote for candidate they prefer — Kremlin
"One of the favorites of these elections was thrown out of the electoral race in a totally arbitrary manner," Dmitry Peskov recalled
Read more
Yemeni port of Hodeida suspends operations after Israeli strikes — source
According to the source, the scope of damage is not yet clear as a strong fire continues at the port’s container and oil terminals
Read more
Russian GDP grew above 2% in Q1 2025 — Economy Ministry
The GDP estimate in the first quarter of 2025 that was presented on April 30, equal to 1.7% in annual terms, does not take into account leap-year February 2024, the official said
Read more
US, Israel attack cement plant in Yemen — report
The plant sits about 50 kilometers northeast of the port of Hodeida on the Red Sea coast
Read more
Humanitarian relief in Gaza nearing collapse — UN
"Without immediate action, Gaza will descend further into chaos that humanitarian efforts will not be able to mitigate," the service of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said, citing the ICRC
Read more
Laotian president to visit Russia to take part in V-Day celebrations
Thongloun Sisoulith is to arrive in Moscow at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin
Read more
Future Pope should be able to build bridges in global crisis — cardinals
Head of the Holy See's press service Matteo Bruni said that many challenges and tasks facing the church were raised at the congregations
Read more
Trump praises Russia’s move to announce three-day ceasefire in Ukraine
The ceasefire that Vladimir Putin announced for Victory in Europe Day will last from midnight on May 8 to midnight on May 11
Read more
Minerals deal with US mentions documents not shown to parliament — MP
Ukrainian experts believe that Vladimir Zelensky's office will do everything to put pressure on the deputies and gain the necessary votes for ratification
Read more
Russia hopes to discuss creation of BRICS grain exchange at SPIEF — minister
"Together with the Central Bank we have already discussed possible approaches," Oksana Lut said
Read more
Idea of Ukraine joining NATO receded with Trump’s rise but remains — Shoigu
But this idea "has not been rejected by the globalist, left-liberal elites of the West," noted Secretary of the Russian Security Council
Read more
Russia confirms readiness to help in conflict between New Delhi, Islamabad
The terrorist attack last week killed at least 26 people in the Himalayan tourist destination
Read more
Moscow ranks second after New York by economy size — Putin
As the Russian president stressed, "this is definitely the basis for solving social issues"
Read more
NATO jets in Lithuania escorted Russian warplanes 5 times in April — Defense Ministry
According to the ministry, no fighter jets were scrambled for air escort until April 14
Read more
Press review: Russia open to US peace plan and terror attack pits India against Pakistan
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, April 28th
Read more