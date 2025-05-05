Myanmar's prime minister to attend Russia’s Victory Day parade on May 9 — report

BANGKOK, May 5. /TASS/. Myanmar Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing plans to visit Russia at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin and will attend a parade on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Victory Day, MRTV television reported.

"State Administrative Council Chairman and Prime Minister Senior General Min Aung Hlaing will pay a visit to the Russian Federation at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the visit, he will take part in festivities marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the Great Patriotic War," the television channel said.

The Russian president said in March that there is an agreement for a Myanmar military unit to join Russian troops in the ceremonial parade on Red Square. Putin said he had invited the country’s prime minister to Moscow for the May 9 event.