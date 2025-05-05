Israel finds, dismantles Assad military's command post on Mount Hermon — IDF

TEL AVIV, May 5. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces said units of its 810th Brigade discovered and dismantled a military installation that served as the main command post of the Syrian armed forces for the Mount Hermon area during the time of former President Bashar Assad.

"Troops from the 810th Brigade, including paratroopers and the Yahalom engineering unit, completed an operation at the central command post of the unit that was responsible for the Mount Hermon area under the former Syrian regime. As part of the operation, the troops discovered military infrastructure belonging to the former Syrian regime, including bunkers, as well as a large number of weapons, including guns, launchers, mortars, rockets, explosive devices and mines," the IDF said in a statement.

"All weapons were either destroyed or confiscated," the statement said.