Humanitarian relief in Gaza nearing collapse — UN

UNITED NATIONS, May 5. /TASS/. The humanitarian relief effort in Gaza is on the brink of total collapse after more than two months of intense hostilities, combined with a complete blockade of aid to the enclave, the humanitarian information service ReliefWeb reported, citing the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

"Aid must be allowed to enter Gaza. Hostages must be released. Civilians must be protected. Without immediate action, Gaza will descend further into chaos that humanitarian efforts will not be able to mitigate," the service of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs wrote, citing the ICRC. The humanitarian response in the enclave is "on the verge of total collapse," the committee stated, adding that "six weeks of intense hostilities, combined with a complete blockage of aid for two months, have left civilians without the essentials they need to survive."

The Committee emphasized that "under international humanitarian law, Israel has an obligation to use all means available to ensure that the basic needs of the civilian population under its control are met." The Red Cross Field Hospital in Gaza "is also running dangerously low on food and medical supplies," with some essential medicines and consumables already depleted.

The breakdown of water systems has created an unacceptably high risk of waterborne diseases. The situation has been worsened by "repeated attacks." In April, 15 medical, civil defense, and humanitarian personnel, including eight medics from the Palestine Red Crescent Society, were killed, the committee said.

On March 2, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the suspension of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and the closure of all checkpoints. According to the Israeli authorities, this was done after Hamas rejected the US proposals on the extension of the ceasefire in the enclave put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.

On March 18, the Israeli army resumed operations in the Gaza Strip, launching massive strikes and breaking the ceasefire established in January this year.