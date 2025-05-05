Laotian president to visit Russia to take part in V-Day celebrations

HANOI, May 5. /TASS/. Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith will visit Russia on May 8 through 10 and will take part in the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, or the Eastern Front during WWII where the former Soviet Union fought against Nazi Germany, the Laotian foreign ministry said.

"At the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith will lead a high-level delegation that will pay a working visit to Russia on May 8 through 10, 2025 to further strengthen friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries and to take part in the celebration of the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War," it said.