Cuba supports Russia in opposing efforts to distort history — president

ST. PETERSBURG, May 5. /TASS/. The Cuban people know very well that the Soviet Union and the Red Army made the crucial contribution to the defeat of fascism 80 years ago, and this historical memory must be preserved, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel told St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov.

"Today, it is with a special feeling that we returned to the Piskarevskoye Memorial Cemetery to pay tribute to St. Petersburg and its residents, to honor the memory of the young Cubans who fought in the Great Patriotic War. And to mark Cuba's position at a time when attempts are being made to distort history, and at a time when there are attempts to minimize the contribution and decisive importance of the USSR and the Red Army in defeating fascism," the president said.

Earlier on Monday, the Cuban leader laid flowers at the Mother Motherland monument at the Piskarevskoye Memorial Cemetery.

"The Cuban people know the true history. The Cuban people know how much the USSR and the Red Army contributed to achieving Victory. We know what a tremendous cost of human and material losses this Victory came at and how it changed the world. We must always preserve this historical memory, we cannot forget about it. This visit gives us the opportunity to share these feelings and emotions with you. All this fits into our historical relations, our common sense of respect and solidarity," said Diaz-Canel.

The Cuban president arrived in St. Petersburg on May 4, his first stop during an official visit to Russia dedicated to the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory and the 65th anniversary of the renewal of diplomatic relations between Russia and Cuba. His visit to the country is taking place at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.