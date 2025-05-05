Russia provides sufficient security to Pakistan’s embassy, envoy says

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russia provides sufficient security to Pakistan’s embassy in Moscow, Pakistani Ambassador to Moscow Muhammad Khalid Jamali said in an interview with TASS.

"I think the Russian people and Russia are very hospitable. And we are very satisfied with the arrangements that we have. According to the Vienna Convention, the Russian side provides us with sufficient security, and today we have no security problems," he said in response to a question.

Rise in tensions between Pakistan, India

On April 22, armed men killed 25 Indians and one Nepalese national and wounded many more with machine gun fire in the popular tourist town of Pahalgam (Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir). The attackers, who were wearing fatigues, fled. According to the Hindustan Times newspaper, Indian intelligence agencies allegedly found evidence that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was involved in the terrorist attack committed by militants of the Lashkar-e-Taiba group (outlawed in Russia).

After the attack, India almost halved its embassy staff in Islamabad, declared the military advisors of the Pakistani diplomatic mission in India personae non gratae, and closed the key Attari checkpoint on the border with Pakistan. New Delhi also suspended an agreement with Islamabad on the allocation of water resources. The Indian government decided to immediately suspend the issuance of visas to Pakistani citizens and cancel previously issued ones starting on April 27.

Pakistan’s National Security Council said it was suspending all bilateral agreements with India, and promised to consider any attempt by India to divert the water flow from the Indus River as an act of war. Islamabad also closed its airspace to Indian airlines and closed the Wagah checkpoint on the border with India. In addition, Pakistan declared Indian defense, naval and aviation advisors personae non gratae. According to the Pakistani Security Council, it has evidence of India sponsoring terrorist units operating in the country.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level security meeting, where, according to sources, he stated that the Indian armed forces had "complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets and timing" of the country’s response to the Pahalgam attack.