MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Many European politicians believe that the question of who Crimea belongs to is already solved, Tibor Gaspar, deputy speaker of the Slovak parliament, told TASS.

"I don’t know how things will unfold because President Zleenskly says that he won’t give up any part of Ukraine to the Russian Federation. On the other hand, many real politicians believe that there is no turning back," he said, when asked whether European countries would recognize Crimea as part of Russia if Washington and Moscow reached such an agreement in talks.

"Human rights were violated, including the rights of the Russian minority in Ukraine," Gaspar stressed. "However, when peace talks are over - and they are likely to end with territorial concessions - a new situation will emerge that may be recorded legally," he added.