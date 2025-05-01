US has not confirmed its participation in next round of talks with Iran — Reuters

LONDON, May 1. /TASS/. The US has yet to confirm whether it will participate in the fourth round of consultations on the Iranian nuclear program with the Iranian delegation, Reuters reported citing a source.

According to the source, the time and location for the next phase of negotiations have not yet been finalized, but an announcement is expected soon.

A senior Iranian official told the agency that a new date would be set depending on the approach taken by the United States.

Earlier, the Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that the country would continue to participate in results-oriented consultations with the United States aimed at resolving the disagreements surrounding its nuclear program.

Washington and Tehran, with Oman acting as intermediary, have already held three rounds of dialogue. The Iranian delegation is led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the US is headed by Presidential Envoy Steven Witkoff

Earlier, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi said that consultations between US and Iranian delegations on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program, originally scheduled for May 3, have been postponed for logistical reasons. His statement followed a report by Axios that suggested the meeting might be postponed.