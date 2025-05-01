Acting South Korean president steps down

SEOUL, May 1. /TASS/. South Korea’s Prime Minister and Acting President Han Duck-soo has resigned, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The country will hold its presidential election on June 3. Han is expected to run, the agency said.

"I ultimately decided to step down from my position in order to do what I can, do what I must, for us to overcome the crisis we face," Han said, as cited by Yonhap.

In order to be able to run in the election, Han needed to resign by May 4.

Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok is now supposed to take on the role of the country’s acting president. He served in the position between December 2024 and March 2025.

Earlier on Thursday, South Korea’s Supreme Court overturned an earlier ruling that Lee Jae-myung, the frontrunner in the presidential race, was not guilty of violating the election law. A guilty verdict would prevent him from standing in the upcoming election.