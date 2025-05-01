Top Chinese diplomat calls on BRICS nations to join forces in fight against terrorism

BEIJING, May 1. /TASS/. BRICS member states should resist attempts to politicize counterterrorism activities and join forces in the fight against international terrorism, said Wang Yi, Chinese foreign minister and director of the Foreign Affairs Commission Office of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee.

"BRICS countries should join forces in the fight against all forms of terrorism and stand up against the politicization and instrumentalization of counterterrorism activities, as well as against related double standards," Wang said in an address to the 15th meeting of high representatives of BRICS nations responsible for security issues in Brazil, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s website.

He pointed out that terrorism was "the enemy of all mankind." The top Chinese diplomat went on to say that counterterrorism activities were facing new challenges amid global instability, while the use of advanced technologies complicated them even more.

He highlighted the need for universal support for the central role of the United Nations and the UN’s global counterterrorism strategy. "We need to address both the symptoms and the root causes of terrorism, gradually building the capacity to fight terrorism and eliminate the environment that fuels it," the top Chinese diplomat added.

According to Wang, China fully supports joint efforts to counter emerging risks and has zero tolerance to terrorism.