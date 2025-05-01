Brazil favors BRICS cooperation in counter-terrorism — presidential aide

BUENOS AIRES, May 1. /TASS/. The government of Brazil favors greater cooperation between the BRICS partners in counter-terrorism, and has already sent its "concrete proposals" to the other countries of the group, Brazilian Presidential Aide Celso Amorim said.

The diplomat recalled that BRICS national security advisers have been meeting regularly since 2009, thanks to the creation of two working groups on counter-terrorism and information technologies.

"Brazil has already submitted to these groups its concrete proposals on providing more opportunities to specialized agencies," Amorim told reporters in Brasilia.

Brazil assumed the rotating BRICS presidency on January 1. The meeting of BRICS foreign ministers took place in Rio de Janeiro on April 28-29. This year’s BRICS summit will also be held in Rio de Janeiro on July 6-7.