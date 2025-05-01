Yemeni Houthis report striking USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier

DUBAI, May 1. /TASS/. Members of Yemen’s rebel Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement delivered a strike on the Carl Vinson aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

"The armed forces of Yemen conducted a drone operation in the Arab Sea against US aircraft carrier Carl Vinson and other warships," he told the Houthi-owned Al Masirah television.

After the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip in 2023, the Houthis warned that they would launch strikes on Israeli territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian group Hamas in the embattled enclave. The Houthis have attacked dozens of civilian vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

On March 15, the United States, on direct orders from President Donald Trump, attacked targets of the Houthis that control about a third of Yemen’s territory. According to the Central Command of the US Armed Forces, the operation is aimed at protecting American interests and ensuring freedom of navigation. In response, Ansar Allah launched a series of missile and drone attacks on the USS Harry Truman aircraft carrier in the northern Red Sea. There was no information on damage to the ship as a result of the attacks.