NEW YORK, May 1. /TASS/. During the meeting with Kiev officials in London, the United States put forward 22 preconditions for peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine; Kiev has consented, United States Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg said.

"I just came out of London last week, where we sat down with Ukrainian team, with the Europeans as well. We had 22 concrete terms that they've agreed to," he told Fox News in an interview.

On April 24, the UK government reported that talks on Ukrainian conflict settlement at the level of top diplomats, scheduled to take place in London on April 23, have been postponed. The meeting was held at the lower level instead, with the US delegation led by Kellogg.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the United States was to present in London a seven-point plan to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, including the US recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea.