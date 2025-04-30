India closes airspace for all Pakistani planes — NOTAM

NEW DELHI, May 1. /TASS/. India has closed its airspace for all Pakistani planes, according to its Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued on Wednesday night.

"Indian airspace is not available for Pakistan-registered aircraft and aircraft operated/owned, or leased by Pakistan Airlines/ operators, including military flights," the document says.

The measures will be in force until May 23.

Pakistan closed its airspace for Indian aircraft a few days ago, amid rising tensions.

On April 22, armed men carried out a terrorist attack in the popular tourist town of Pahalgam located on the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and killed 25 Indians and one Nepalese, leaving many more injured. The attackers managed to escape.

The Indian intelligence services have discovered evidence of the involvement of the Pakistani Inter-Services Intelligence in the attack of terrorists from the Lashkar-e-Taiba group (outlawed in Russia), The Hindustan Times newspaper reported, citing sources.

Following the attack, India reduced the staff of its embassy in Islamabad by almost a half, declared military advisors of the Pakistani embassy in India personae non gratae, and shut down the key Attari checkpoint on the border with Pakistan. The Indian authorities also suspended an agreement with Islamabad on the management of water resources and the issuance of visas to Pakistani citizens.