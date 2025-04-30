Turkey’s Foreign Ministry calls on Israel to stop airstrikes in Syria

ISTANBUL, April 30. /TASS/. Israel should end airstrikes in Syrian territory and the international community should help make sure Syria is secure and stable, Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Oncu Keceli said.

"We are fully confident that the acts of violence in southern Syria will be brought to an end through dialogue and common sense between the Syrian government and local elements in the region, and those responsible for these events will be brought to justice," he wrote on X. "At this sensitive time for Syria, the duty of the international community is to contribute to the establishment of security and stability in Syria. Israel must put an end to its airstrikes, which are damaging the country’s efforts to achieve unity and integrity."

It was earlier reported that on Wednesday Israeli drones attacked military units controlled by the new Syrian government, which are involved in an operation to restore order in the Druze-populated southwestern suburbs of Damascus. According to Al Mayadeen television, the air raids came after the Syrian Interior Ministry announced that authorities had taken control of the Sahnaya suburb in the southwest of the capital.