US ready to sign minerals deal — Treasury Secretary

WASHINGTON, April 30. /TASS/. The United States is ready to sign the minerals deal but Ukraine is attempting to make new changes in it, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent said.

"Our side is ready to sign. Ukrainians decided last night to make some last minute changes," Bessent said. "We are ready to sign this afternoon," he noted.

"Nothing's been removed," Bessent said, answering the question whether any provisions were deleted from the document. "It's the same agreement that we agreed to on the weekend. No changes on our side," he stressed.