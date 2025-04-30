Domestic pressure on Trump to heat up going forward — expert

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Internal and external pressure on US President Donald Trump will intensify after the first 100 days of his new presidential term, with the likelihood of assassination attempts and efforts to undermine his presidency from within the Republican party all set to heat up, Nikolay Novik, an expert at the Institute of World Military Economy and Strategy at the National Research University Higher School of Economics, told TASS.

"The 47th US president must expect a very tough period of massive domestic and external pressure. He has to show something at least by the beginning of the 2026 Congressional elections and weather the storms of staged protests, impeachment attempts, assassination attempts and sabotage both within the Republican Party and in all the spheres that are key to political and economic life in the US. This is the only way his global plan on reformatting the world can be implemented," the expert said.

According to him, Trump and his administration, as well as elites in the country all know that the US "has reached a threshold in its historical development when the centuries-old institutions are not capable of ensuring the further superior development of American society while currently, finding the balance of the internal and external development of the United States can be carried out only via revolutionary forms of the country’s transformation."

"The first path is leading us toward the US returning to its traditional institutions and values which earlier shaped a firm foundation for it becoming a superpower. The second direction leads to an even greater integration into the global economy and political processes, diluting the country’s traditional identity. During his second term, Trump continues to seek the solution for this dualist contradiction. That said, as paradoxical as it sounds, in many ways he is guided by the provisions of the Mandate for Leadership: The Conservative Promise 2025 of the right-wing Heritage Foundation," Novik noted.

He also emphasized that, according to surveys by major US media outlets, Trump’s approval rating is hovering somewhere between 39%-42%. "This is the lowest figure among all US presidents in the modern era since 1945. In separate polls on the economy, things are even worse: up to 65% think that Trump is not working on lowering prices as promised. All of this leads to a number of questions as to how bad the situation really is and whether the 47th president has some global plan of actions," the expert concluded.