Kyrgyzstan’s trade with CIS countries more than doubles in five years — cabinet

BISHKEK, April 30. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan’s trade with CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) members has more than doubled since 2020, First Deputy Prime Minister of the republic Daniyar Amangeldiyev said.

He took part in the meeting of the CIS Economic Council held in Tashkent. "Amangeldiyev noted positive dynamics of Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade with CIS countries. He stressed that in the period from 2020 to 2024, the volumes of mutual trade of the Kyrgyz Republic with the states of the Commonwealth increased 2.1-fold," the press service of Kyrgyzstan’s government reported.

Exports from the republic rose 2.4-fold, while imports almost doubled in the reporting period, according to the official. "Over the past year, foreign trade turnover of the Kyrgyz Republic with CIS states amounted to $6 bln, which is 10.1% higher than in 2023. This highlights a stable rise in mutual trade and the strengthening of economic ties inside the Commonwealth," the press service said.

Amangeldiyev also noted this year’s stable economic growth of the republic, "which averages 9%," according to the report.