STOCKHOLM, April 30. /TASS/. Five individuals were injured in a traffic accident in central Copenhagen, attributed to driver error, according to Danish police via X, the social media platform.

An official statement read, "An elderly man lost control of his vehicle. Reports confirm five injuries; the condition of the injured is currently unknown."

Danish TV channel TV2 reported that at least one person required emergency medical treatment.

The incident took place on Sortedam-Dossering Street.